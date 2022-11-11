Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 8,129 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

NYSE:MPW opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

