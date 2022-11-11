Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 210,748 Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 210,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 150,847 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $1,660,825.47. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,081,283 shares in the company, valued at $55,944,925.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 630,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,749. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

