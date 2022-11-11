Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,476 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.33 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

