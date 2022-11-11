Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.1 %

SLB opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,393,648 shares of company stock worth $190,979,619 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

