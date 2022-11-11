Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.81.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

