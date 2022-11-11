Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.44% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $84.27.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

