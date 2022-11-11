Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.69 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $143.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

