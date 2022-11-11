Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,714 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.52% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBF. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,072,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $10,767,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $7,611,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $4,349,000. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $3,895,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of TBF opened at $23.15 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.