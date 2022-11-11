Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 154,835 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 784,441 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Motors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after acquiring an additional 157,052 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 22.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

