Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 304.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in DexCom by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 83,876 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 220.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $87.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

