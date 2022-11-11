Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,355 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after acquiring an additional 766,687 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 690,887 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,185,000 after purchasing an additional 638,574 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after purchasing an additional 595,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.3 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.74.

Shares of QSR opened at $61.87 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.