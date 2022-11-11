Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $303.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.23 and its 200-day moving average is $268.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.10.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

