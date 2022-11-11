Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 118,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.