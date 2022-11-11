Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 91,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 148.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,078,000 after buying an additional 188,353 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.98. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.