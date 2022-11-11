Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $2.74 Million in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 83,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,575 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,000 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,910,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,800,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,825,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB opened at $22.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $52.45.

