Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,763,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,659,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,817 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,978.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 514,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 497,787 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 620,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 352,045 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

