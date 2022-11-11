Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,242 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $108.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.66.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

