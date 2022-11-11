Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 677 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 21.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 273,324 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 47,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,680,049 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $277,261,000 after purchasing an additional 666,396 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 49.9% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 540,614 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.24.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.76. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.