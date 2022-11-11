Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,480 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.5 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $73.02 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

