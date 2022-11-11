Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 94,476 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

ANGL stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

