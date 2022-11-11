Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $2.39 Million Position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,508,000. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,491,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 69.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 85,992 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 4,099.2% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 19,169.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the period.

Shares of DOG stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $38.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

