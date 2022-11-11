Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 140,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,462,217 shares.The stock last traded at $54.00 and had previously closed at $55.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

Ovintiv Trading Up 6.5 %

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,987,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,658,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after buying an additional 1,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

