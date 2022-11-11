PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 210,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $101.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.36. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $102.82. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

