PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 210,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $87.36. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $102.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

