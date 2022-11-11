Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of PCRX opened at $52.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 127.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

