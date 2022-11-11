Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Cut to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global cut shares of Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $82.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.60. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 824.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 550,039 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,193 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,149,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 163,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.