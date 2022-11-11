Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PASG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

