Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PASG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.33.
Passage Bio Stock Performance
Shares of PASG stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.
About Passage Bio
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
