Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
PAYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Paya to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paya has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.13.
Paya Stock Performance
Shares of PAYA stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.02 and a beta of 0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paya
Paya Company Profile
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.
