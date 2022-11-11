PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $110.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.02.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.80 on Monday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $215.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.