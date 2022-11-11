PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $136.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.93. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.10.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

