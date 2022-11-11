PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 76,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Trading Up 8.0 %

NYSE:PKI opened at $136.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.10.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.