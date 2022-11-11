Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 97,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 193,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.42.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

