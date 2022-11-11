PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the October 15th total of 276,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 81.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 50.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PDI opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Increases Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

