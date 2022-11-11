Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Lowered to $15.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Playtika Stock Performance

PLTK opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.39. Playtika has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $23.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Playtika

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,250.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,246 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Playtika by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,989,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

