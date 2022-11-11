Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Plug Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

