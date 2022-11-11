Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pool were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 178.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1,022.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Pool by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Pool by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $339.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.71. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.