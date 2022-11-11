Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in October

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the October 15th total of 441,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $4.72 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

Institutional Trading of Profound Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 78,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,383 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Profound Medical Company Profile

PROF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $12.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

