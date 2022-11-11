Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Lumentum by 465.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after buying an additional 766,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lumentum by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Lumentum Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ LITE opened at $56.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.77. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

