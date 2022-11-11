R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 101,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,648,040 shares.The stock last traded at $7.20 and had previously closed at $7.41.
A number of research firms recently commented on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
