Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Range Resources Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also

