Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.89. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFC. Cormark decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$220.85.

Shares of IFC opened at C$199.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$199.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$189.05. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$158.00 and a 12-month high of C$209.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

