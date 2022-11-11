Raymond James Lowers PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $18.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PubMatic to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

PubMatic Stock Up 11.2 %

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.79. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $65,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $688,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $65,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,039 shares of company stock worth $2,728,210 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 67.9% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 403,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 163,132 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.



