Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Raymond James by 768.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,275 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 13.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,020 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,206,000 after purchasing an additional 568,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raymond James Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

NYSE:RJF opened at $123.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.07. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $125.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

