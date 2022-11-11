Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Raymond James by 768.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,275 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Raymond James by 13.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Raymond James by 30.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,206,000 after purchasing an additional 568,302 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $123.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.07. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $125.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

