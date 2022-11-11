RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REAL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

RealReal stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The business had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,361 shares of company stock worth $112,978. 13.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

