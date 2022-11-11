Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,357 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

