Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Shares of RCII opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 453.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,162.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

