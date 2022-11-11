Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.80

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $13.93. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 322 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

About Repare Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,269,000.

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.