Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.80

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $13.93. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 322 shares changing hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.
Repare Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63.
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
