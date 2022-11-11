Ric Smith Sells 2,139 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $38,309.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 91,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $78.53.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 81.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in SentinelOne by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 93,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 12.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 110.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $453,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on S. Barclays boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.