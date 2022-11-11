Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $73.63.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,530,000 after buying an additional 2,139,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,196,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,188,000 after buying an additional 158,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,765,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,206,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

